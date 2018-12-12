Fire district commissioner election results

Local fire districts held their elections for fire district commissioner seats Tuesday night, with contested races in three of the five districts in the Riverhead area.

The results are as follows:



Jamesport

Charles Thomas was reelected to a five-year term running unopposed. He received 126 votes with one write-in.

In a contested election to fill a two-year term, Mason Haas won by a 102 to 49 vote over William Van Helmond.

Jamesport also had an uncontested vote for treasurer, which Erin Murphy-Apicello won with 109 votes. (There was one write-in vote).

In addition, voters in the district approved a proposition to establish a truck reserve fund and a building reserve fund. That vote was 118 in favor and 19 opposed.

Wading River

In the election to fill a five-year term, Kevin McQueeney defeated incumbent Glenn Erick by a vote of 293 to 203.

In an election to fill a one-year term, Joseph Moreno defeated Robert Donnelly by a vote 258 to 223.

Manorville

Incumbent James Newton was reelected, receiving 242 votes. Challengers Richard Cohn and Jason Naurek received 93 and 59 votes, respectively.

Riverhead

Incumbent Dennis Hamill was unopposed, and was reelected with 94 of the 99 votes cast.

Flanders

Incumbent Robert Merker was unopposed and was reelected, receiving 19 of the 20 votes cast.

