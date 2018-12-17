Auditions scheduled for the return of Riverhead Idol

Auditions for the 15th season of Riverhead Idol are scheduled this week, according to Riverhead Town.

Auditions are open to Riverhead residents or students in the Riverhead School District in grades 7 through 12. They will take place in the Riverhead Middle School in room E3 on Monday, Dec. 17 and at Riverhead High School in room 122 on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

Auditions are being held after the last bell and will run until the 4 p.m. bus. Hopefuls are asked to come prepared to sing a song of their choice, a cappella.

Prizes are awarded to first, second and third place winners and include gift cards to Tanger Outlets as well as opportunities to sing at local events.

The show — modeled after the widely popular American Idol singing competition — is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. at The Shade Tree Center in Aquebogue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 7 and can be purchased during business hours at the Shade Tree Center for $10, or at the door on Saturday, Jan. 19 for $12.

For more information or to arrange an audition outside of the scheduled times, email Liz Keller at [email protected], or call 631-722-4444 ext. 740.

Photo caption: Natalia Rahim sings Not About Angels at the Riverhead Idol competition. (Katharine Schroeder, file photo)

