Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 20, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Oct. 22-28, 2018.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Scoshire Properties to North Fork Animal Welfare, League Inc, 324 Church Ln (600-46-1-21), (C), $1,212,500

• Kanelopoulos, K to Woychuk, Kenneth, 247 Overlook Dr (600-113-1-10), (R), $850,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Galasso III, A & S to Abcug, Scott, 701 Bluffs Dr N (600-11.2-1-1), (R), $465,000

• Manzi Homes East LLC to LaBarbera, Kenneth, 24 Mastro Ct (600-80-2-2.14), (R), $503,335

CALVERTON (11933)

• Napoli Family Trust to Reggio-Marks, Donna, 20 Golden Spruce Dr (600-81.1-1-48), (R), $485,000

• Guntert, B to Cangiano Jr, Michael, 41 Laurin Rd (600-115.1-1-9), (R), $225,500

EAST MARION (11939)

• J.C. Quinn Inc to Tsevdos Trust, Steven, 2790 The Long Way (1000-30-2-117), (R), $788,000

• Mallery-Copland Trust to Reilly, William, 980 Bay Ave (1000-31-8-15), (R), $655,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Moore, J & L to Lopez Hernandez, Eduardo, 34 Cedar Ave (900-149-2-18), (R), $340,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• US Bank Trust NA to McMahon, Gregoroy, 515 Madison Ave (1001-4-4-16), (R), $425,000

• Weinstein, A & H to Nigro, Louis, 150 Fifth St (1001-7-4-21), (R), $1,350,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Goodale & Kappenberg to Garcia, Abraham, 30 Town Beach Rd (600-70-1-5.5), (R), $675,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Lichota, A & M to Franco, Michael, 2980 Sigsbee Rd (1000-126-5-17), (R), $612,500

ORIENT (11957)

• McHugh, P & McNamee, L to Lauback, Jeff, 1600 Hillcrest Dr (1000-13-2-8.23), (V), $319,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Lazio Jr, E to Terrono, Andrew, 387 Wood Ln (1000-86-6-29), (R), $1,525,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Hallock, H & P to Sound Avenue Acres LLC, Sound Ave (600-8-7-5), (V), $825,000

• Hansen, A to Maneri, Peter, 2304 Cedar Path (600-18.1-4-142), (R), $385,000

• Carnaggio, A & C to Cavanaugh, Edward, 66 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-33), (R), $645,000

• Marascia, F & B to Sferrazza, Joseph, 205 Horton Ave (600-81-2-15), (R), $300,000

• Kwasna, J & K to Sobolewski, Wojciech, 117 Old Farm Rd (600-84-1-2.56), (R), $410,000

• Woychuk, K & S to Kakaris, Evangelos, 32 Sandalwood Ln (600-112-1-21.3), (R), $575,000

• Russell, M to Raynor 560 LLC, 560 Raynor Ave (600-123-1-23), (R), $210,000

• Ross, M & M to Monzon, Maria, 36 Elton St (600-126-2-51), (R), $299,999

• MTGLQ Investors to Silver III LLC, 119 Sweezy Ave (600-128-2-2), (R), $165,000

• Klein, S to Macari, Edward, 156 Union Ave (600-129-3-4), (R), $267,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Willing, N & Camarda, M to Klaris-Weiss, Lorin, 20 Congdon Rd (700-15-4-75.2), (R), $855,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Rauch, B Trust to Mautino Family Trust, 2704 Long Creek Dr (1000-52-7-1.1), (R), $1,350,000

• Rauch, B to Mautino Family Trust, 2707 Long Creek Dr (1000-52-7-1.2), (V), $400,000

• Rauch, T by Executor to Mautino Family Trust, 2703 Long Creek Dr (1000-52-7-1.3), (V), $350,000

• Equity Trust & BATM Cap to Le Vasseur, Ryan, 245 Clearview Ave W (1000-70-8-5), (R), $585,000

• McMahon, M by Devisee to Triolo, Joseph, 420 Beachwood Ln (1000-70-10-54), (R), $800,000

• Reilly, J to Minasi, Michael, 3145 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-2-12.1), (R), $550,000

• SKJ Corey Creek LLC to 1280 Corey Creek LLC, 1280 Corey Creek Ln (1000-78-4-17), (R), $400,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Trani, S & P to Eldot, Galina, 21 4th St (600-33-3-65), (R), $300,000

• Kelly, R & C to McElderry, Paul, 16 Wildwood Rd (600-33-5-55), (R), $269,900

• Tedaldi, L & Fisher, L to Sanders, Lauren, 46 Breezy Point Rd (600-34-1-7), (R), $230,000

• Colitti, J & M to Clanton, Ralph W, 9 Sound Breeze Trail (600-36-5-22), (R), $407,500

• Hong, S & M to Loffreto, Brent, 104 19th St (600-53-1-43), (R), $295,000

• Bamonte, L & L by Referee to Castelvetre, Dominick, 6324 N Country Rd (600-55-2-9.7), (R), $450,000

• Hoeg, C & Fucci, E to Cravotta, Angela, 21 Acorn Ct (600-75.1-1-21), (R), $390,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

