FRNCA surprises Phillips Ave Elementary students with presents

The Flanders, Riverside and Northampton Community Association delivered about 100 presents to local school children at Phillips Avenue Elementary Thursday.

FRNCA asked people attending its annual holiday party Wednesday night to bring a toy, which FRNCA board members Kathy Kruel and Paola Zuniga-Tellez surprised the children with the next morning.

Principal Debra Rodgers thanked the organization for its generosity.

“This is great,” she said. “We really appreciate everything you do for us. This is overwhelming. I can’t thank you enough.”

Photo caption: (Pictured from left): Paola Zuniga-Tellez, FRNCA board member, Kathy Kruel , FRNCA board member, principal Debra Rodgers, assistant principal Allison Conroy and Debi Lennon, of FRNCA. (Tim Gannon photos)



