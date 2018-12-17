SWR student diagnosed with MRSA; no additional cases confirmed

An student at Wading River Elementary School was diagnosed with MRSA, the Shoreham-Wading River School District announced last Wednesday.

“This is a concern for the school district and parents alike,” Superintendent Gerard Poole said in a letter sent to families in the district.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the staph bacteria is transmitted most frequently by direct skin-to-skin contact or contact with shared items or surfaces.

Mr. Poole said the district has taken a “proactive approach” to the problem and has “instituted measures to help prevent the spread of germs and MRSA.”

“Out of an abundance of safety and caution, upon notification that a student was diagnosed with MRSA, the district conducted an additional deep cleaning and disinfection of Wading River Elementary School,” Mr. Poole wrote in an email. “The process was completed that evening and the building was opened as planned the next morning.”

In the letter, Mr. Poole suggested parents monitor their students for early signs of the disease. He attached a notice from the State Department of Health outlining the symptons of MRSA.

“The prevention and control of MRSA requires the entire community’s cooperation, so please take time to read and observe prevention measures,” he wrote.

There have been no additional cases of MRSA in the district, Mr. Poole said.

