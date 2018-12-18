Medford man killed in Manorville car accident

A 24-year-old Medford man died in a car accident in Manorville late Monday night, Riverhead Police said.

Officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Schultz Road around 11:26 p.m. Upon arriving, police identified Matthew A. Tosques Jr. as the driver of a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix. Police said Mr. Tosques was driving southbound and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle left the roadway, stuck a telephone pole and a tree before coming to a stop in the roadway, according to a police press release.

Mr. Tosques was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for safety checks. The accident is still under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

