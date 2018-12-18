Cops: Three suspects sought for stealing $10K worth of clothing

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in December.

Three men stole clothing from Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets on Dec. 10, police said. The thefts occurred at about 2:30 p.m. The clothing was valued at approximately $10,000.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers with anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or by texting “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

