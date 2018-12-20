Rotary Club of Riverhead donates toys for school students in need

This holiday season, a decade-long program will once again bring presents to Riverhead school students in need.

Rotary Club of Riverhead held their annual holiday luncheon Wednesday to recognize the club’s efforts to collect donations for students in Riverhead Central School District and deliver the gifts. The club’s District Governor Shawn Weiss was also in attendance.

President Dan Lanieri said the organization budgeted around $5,000 for gifts this year for 40 students in need.

A portion of that budget came from the Garden Festival, an annual sale on Mother’s Day at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead, committee member Margie Sears said.

Ms. Sears said the club works closely with Riverhead guidance counsellors to determine students in need. Some Rotary members “adopt a family” and shop on their own. Other members team up to purchase gifts.

“We just go shopping and try to do the best we can based on the list we get from families,” she said. “We all help to bring it together.”

Riverhead Rotary also sponsors the Riverhead High School Interact Club and funds scholarships for graduating seniors at the school.

