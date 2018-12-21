Holiday services scheduled at local churches

The following is the News-Review’s annual listing of holiday services hosted by local churches.

Aquebogue/Jamesport

Community Baptist Church

Sunday, Dec. 23: Worship service, 11 a.m.; Christmas music program, 3 p.m.

North Fork Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Monday, Dec. 24: ‘Great Light,’ Christmas Eve candlelight service, 5 p.m. Joint service with First Universalist Church of Southold.

Old Steeple Community Church

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve candlelight service of lessons and carols, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30: Service of carols, hymns and songs, 10 a.m.

Riverhead

Baiting Hollow

Congregational Church

Sunday, Dec. 23: Christmas Sunday service, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30: 5th Sunday at 5 service, 5 p.m.

Calvary Baptist Church

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m.

Church of the Harvest

Tuesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day pancake breakfast and carols for all, 9-11 a.m.

First Baptist Church of Riverhead

Tuesday, Dec. 25: Christmas morning worship, 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 28: Kwanzaa celebration for all ages, co-hosted by The Butterfly Effect Project, 11 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Watch Night service, 10:30 p.m.

First Congregational Church

Sunday, Dec. 23: All-church Christmas pageant, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve service of carols and candles, 8 p.m.

House of Praise Christian Revival Center

Sunday, Dec. 23: Christmas service, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 6: New Year’s service, 11:30 a.m.

Living Water Full Gospel Church

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6 p.m.

North Shore Christian Church

Sunday, Dec. 23: Christmas Eve services, 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m.

Riverhead united Methodist Church

Sunday, Dec. 23: Fourth Sunday of Advent service, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30: Worship service, 10 a.m.

St. Isidore R.C. Church

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Masses, 5 p.m., 10 p.m. (Polish) and midnight.

Tuesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Masses, 8, 9:15, 10:30 a.m. (Polish), noon and 2 p.m. (Latin).

St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Divine Liturgy of Saint Basil the Great, 9 a.m.; Great Compline with Lytia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25: Confessions, 9 a.m.; Nativity of Our Lord (Gregorian calendar) Christmas Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 26: Synaxis of Theotokos Divine Liturgy, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 27: St. Stephen Divine Liturgy, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1: Circumcision of Our Lord/St. Basil Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 6: Epiphany/Christmas Eve Divine Liturgy with water blessing, 8 a.m.; Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m.; Great Compline with Lytia, 6 p.m.; Traditional Holy Supper in church hall, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 7: Confessions, 9 a.m.; Nativity of Our Lord (Julian calendar) Christmas Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 8: Synaxis of Theotokos Divine Liturgy, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 9: St. Stephen Divine Liturgy, 9 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 14: Circumcision of Our Lord Divine Liturgy, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19: Theophany of Our Lord Divine Liturgy with water blessing, 10 a.m.

St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Masses, 4 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day Masses, 9 and 11 a.m.; Spanish Mass, 6 p.m.

Truth Community Church

Saturday, Dec. 22: Christmas gathering with Christmas party for children, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23: Christmas gatherings with Christmas party for children, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Wading River

North Shore United Methodist Church

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve service with communion, 7 p.m.

St. John the Baptist Church

Monday, Dec. 24:Christmas Eve Masses, 4 p.m.; Choir and brass concert, 9:15 p.m.; Midnight Mass, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day Masses, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m.

