Top stories of 2018: Martha Clara Vineyards, ‘Big E’ Farm sold

Martha Clara Vineyards in Riverhead and the neighboring estate known as Big E Farm sold for $15 million in April.

Corcoran real estate firm billed the sale, which was handled by Sheri Winter Clarry and finalized April 20, as the highest-priced “residential” sale on the North Fork in a decade.

The sale of the 205-acre farm included 113 acres of vineyards, 15 buildings, including nine barns, a wine club gallery, event gallery, tasting room, culinary education center, three cottages and the manor house, according to Corcoran.

A family group headed by Mexican businessman José Antonio Rivero Larrea purchased the property. Mr. Rivero Larrea is chairman of the mining company Autlån, which, according to CNN, is Mexico’s largest producer of ferroalloys. He is also a wine enthusiast and the founder of Rivero González, a family-owned winery and vineyard he launched 20 years ago in Parras de la Fuente, Coahuila. It also operates tasting houses in Mexico City and Monterrey.

His daughter, María Rivero González, has taken over the operations at the Riverhead vineyard. She plans to move the winemaking facility onsite in the near future. Martha Clara currently produces its wines at Premium Wine Group in Mattituck.

Ms. Rivero González also said the Martha Clara name would not survive the transition — though it is unclear when the rebrand will take place. Other changes include building luxury housing on the property, she said earlier this year.

Big E Farm was the home of the late Robert Entenmann, a former executive at Entenmann’s Bakery. In 1995, he planted 18 acres of vitis vinifera there, taking the first steps toward establishing Martha Clara Vineyards, which he named for his mother. Mr. Entenmann died in September 2016.

