Southampton Blotter: Riverside woman arrested for criminal possession of a weapon

Vanessa Cobb, 54, was arrested last Tuesday for criminal possession of a weapon in Riverside, police reports said.

Ms. Cobb, of Riverside, was allegedly involved in a physical altercation around 4 p.m. at 11 Brown St. During the altercation, Ms. Cobb grabbed a hammer and hit a victim in the forehead, reports said. She was then arrested and charged with two class D felonies — assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

• A Middle Island man was arrested around 5 p.m. Saturday at Southampton police headquarters after failing to appear in court in 2010, police reports said.

Wayne Stetler, 52, was involved in an accident on Southern State Parkway in Nassau County. He was placed under arrest for the warrant by other Nassau troopers and was transported to the Southampton Town Police Department headquarters, where he was held for processing.

Mr. Stetler was stopped for a traffic infraction May 4, 2010, and it was revealed that his license was suspended. He later failed to appear on at his June 2, 2010, court date, and a warrant was issued for his arrest over a week later.

• Trevor Lysogorski, 36, was arrested last Tuesday morning on Flanders Road for operating a motor vehicle without a license, reports said.

Mr. Lysogorski of Southampton was allegedly headed eastbound on Flanders Road and was stopped after changing a lane unsafely. The individual allegedly presented a non-drivers form of ID to police. Police then determined his driver’s ID was revoked due to prior alcohol consumption.

He was arrested at 2:06 a.m. and charged with moving from a lane unsafely, a traffic violation, operating a motor vehicle without a license, a violation, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, a traffic infraction, and circumventing the interlock device on the motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

• Martin Morales, 25, of Brooklyn was arrested in Hampton Bays Saturday night for operating a vehicle with multiple violations, police reports said.

Mr. Morales was allegedly pulled over for inadequate plate lights and insufficient tail lights, two violations. Upon further investigation, police found that Mr. Morales was driving with a suspended license. He was arrested around 9:26 p.m., and charged with the two violations, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, a misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle without a license, another violation.

• Cheryl Huse, 31, of College Point, Queens was arrested in Riverside last Tuesday for operating a motor vehicle without a license, police reports said.

Police reports said Ms. Huse was traveling east on Route 24 at a slow speed. After the individual moved from a lane unsafely and turned down Old Quogue Road in Riverside, police stopped the vehicle. Upon investigation, police found Ms. Huse was driving with a suspended license for failure to answer previous fines. She was arrested around 10:30 p.m. and charged with moving from a lane unsafely, a violation and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree, a misdemeanor. Ms. Huse was transported back to police headquarters and later released on bail.

• A Hampton Bays man was arrested Saturday morning for unlawful possession of marijuana, police reports said.

Jesse Haynes, 19, was allegedly parked at the end of East Landing Road in Hampton Bays around midnight Saturday. Police reports said a strong odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle. Further investigation revealed the individual was in possession of marijuana in a plastic bag. He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of the drug, a violation.

• Edward Buckley, 63, was arrested in Riverside Saturday after several failed attempts to appear in court, police reports said.

Mr. Buckley, of Riverside, was arrested outside Marta’s Deli at 300 Riverleigh Ave.

He allegedly failed to appear in court Dec. 7. A warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 12. After Mr. Buckley was arrested Dec. 15 at the scene of a structural fire on Brown Street, police recognized the active warrant out for his arrest.

• A Riverhead man was arrested Friday for an outstanding arrest warrant, police reports said.

Rosalio Gomez, 30, was transported from the Riverhead Police Department around 7 p.m. and taken to Southampton police headquarters in Hampton Bays after an active bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He was processed and held for morning arraignment. The reason for his warrant was not disclosed in the police report.

