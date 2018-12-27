Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 27, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Nov. 5-11, 2018.

CALVERTON (11933)

• Rabson, C to Sweeney, Michael, 141 Southfield Rd (600-61-3-2), (R), $429,000

• Lauricella, J & P to Murray, Kathleen, 5 Black Pine St (600-81.1-1-24), (R), $535,000

• Wells Fargo Bank NA to Chucuy, Hermelindo, 200 South Path (600-97-2-1.1), (R), $329,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Peters, C to Brush, John, 75 Carrington Rd (1000-111-11-28), (R), $552,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Fernandes, A & J to Kandel, Andrew, 1670 Stars Rd (1000-22-4-16), (R), $999,000

• Nistazos, M by Referee to US Bank Trust N.A., 2390 The Long Way (1000-30-2-122), (R), $714,130

GREENPORT (11944)

• Nigro, L & C to Hogan, William, 160 5th St, Unit 29 (1001-7.1-1-29), (C), $849,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Jeffrey Jr, J & M to Pardee, Charles, 6760 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-11-3.1), (R), $1,630,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Carey, P & Cassidy Trust to Giacone, Michael, 270 Park Ave Ext (1000-123-8-27), (R), $1,050,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Losonczy, M & Merritt, B to Kassapidis, Elias, 1055 Soundview Rd (1000-15-3-13), (R), $1,615,000

• Trehan, A to Orient OP LLC, 800 Halyoake Ave (1000-27-2-2.9), (R), $1,730,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Schule, Sisino & Straus to Piscitelli, Luigi, 575 Robinson Ln (1000-98-5-8), (R), $660,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Leary, S Trust to DeSantis, Richard, 18 Tall Tree Circle (600-2.1-2-18), (R), $685,000

• Tuthill, D by Referee to MTGLQ Investors LP, 60 N Railroad Ave (600-68-4-47), (R), $365,000

• Lohr/Cobey, J to Lohr, Timothy, 653 Northville Tpke (600-106-3-22), (R), $210,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Amico, T to Yang, Eric, 33 Country Club Dr (700-1-1-96), (R), $1,440,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Caio Four LLC to Fruci Farms LLC, North Rd (1000-51-3-4.9), (V), $341,360

• DeMartini, R & L to Owens, Kenneth, 340 Pine Rd (1000-54-9-10), (R), $385,000

• Stump, T & G to Zakarin, Eileen, 1805 Park Way (1000-70-11-21), (R), $463,000

• Baxter, M & J to Earl, William, 5805 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-7-5.5), (R), $840,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

