Cops: Ridge woman arrested for stealing pocketbook

Riverhead Police arrested a Ridge woman for stealing a pocketbook.

Christina Ospina, 33, is charged with grand larceny in the 4th degree after police said she stole a purse from the bar area of Phil’s Sports Lounge in Wading River around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police were able to recover the pocketbook the next day. Ms. Ospina was processed at the Riverhead Police Department where she was held pending arraignment.

Photo caption: Christina Ospina, 33, of Ridge. (Riverhead Police Department courtesy photos)

