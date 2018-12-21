Tractor trailer gets stuck in the mud during Friday’s storm

Wet weather made for a messy commute Friday on Sound Avenue. A tractor trailer got stuck in mud around 8:40 a.m. while trying to make a turn near Reeves Farm in Riverhead, police said.

No injuries were reported. Riverhead police diverted traffic in both directions around the stuck vehicle, but did not close the road entirely.

The winter solstice storm battered the region with heavy rain and winds overnight Thursday. A wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday and a flood watch is in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is expected to move out Saturday and sunny skies are expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Photo caption: The tractor trailer became stuck in the mud on the south side of Sound Avenue, blocking traffic. (Credit: Cyndi Zaweski)

