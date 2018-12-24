The Work We Do: The Best of 2018

In 2017, The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review launched “The Work We Do,” a weekly look into the work lives of professionals across the North Fork.

The series, which is sponsored by Peconic Landing in Greenport, is a multimedia project profiling workers in all industries.

To commemorate a year of hard work that makes the community brighter, we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite The Work We Do videos.

Carolyn Keller, Cliff’s Elbow Room in Jamesport

Roland Walker, Spin Instructor

Melissa Stasi-Thomas, Little Miss Sew It All

Millie Nash, Phillips Avenue Elementary

Dan Burke, Long Ireland Beer Company

Nick Attisano, Twin Fork Bicycles

Bruce Tria, WRIV Radio host

Beth Hanlon, Allstate

Tony Julian, Sunny’s Riverhead Diner and Grill

Matt Schmitt, Holy Schmitt’s Horseradish

Comments

comments