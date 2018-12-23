Cops: DWI checkpoints result in one arrest

Sobriety checkpoints in Riverhead Town late Saturday into Sunday resulted in one arrest, according to Riverhead Town police.

Osiel Alexander Gomez-Gonzalez, 40, of Greenport was found operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol at a sobriety checkpoint on East Main Street near Elton Street. He was arrested and charged with one count of driving while ability impaired and held for arraignment.

The checkpoints were part of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s DWI Task Force. Members of the Riverhead, Shelter Island, Suffolk County and State police departments conducted increased enforcement throughout the town.

Increased DWI enforcement is scheduled to continue throughout the rest of the year as well as into the New Year, police said.

