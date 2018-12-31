Riverhead Chamber offers reward for missing Art in the Park installation

One of the Art in the Park installations has gone missing and the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce is offering a reward for its safe return.

Fitting the theme “Reflections,” Dazzle the Duck was one of the pieces lighting up Grangebel Park since it was installed over the summer. The mirrored duck was floating on a fixed platform in the Peconic River when it appears it broke loose from its mooring following a Oct. 27 nor’easter, chamber officials said.

Art in the Park curators are hoping somebody rescued Dazzle and is keeping him safe so he can eventually be returned to his home in the park.

A reward of $50 will be given for Dazzle’s safe return.

Call the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce at 631-727-7600 if you have seen Dazzle.

Photo caption: Art in the Park features different kinds of reflective works, including Dazzle the mirrored duck. (courtesy photo)

