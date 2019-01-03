Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 3, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Nov. 5-11, 2018.
CALVERTON (11933)
• Rabson, C to Sweeney, Michael, 141 Southfield Rd (600-61-3-2), (R), $429,000
• Lauricella, J & P to Murray, Kathleen, 5 Black Pine St (600-81.1-1-24), (R), $535,000
• Wells Fargo Bank NA to Chucuy, Hermelindo, 200 South Path (600-97-2-1.1), (R), $329,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Peters, C to Brush, John, 75 Carrington Rd (1000-111-11-28), (R), $552,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Fernandes, A & J to Kandel, Andrew, 1670 Stars Rd (1000-22-4-16), (R), $999,000
• Nistazos, M by Referee to US Bank Trust N.A., 2390 The Long Way (1000-30-2-122), (R), $714,130
GREENPORT (11944)
• Nigro, L & C to Hogan, William, 160 5th St, Unit 29 (1001-7.1-1-29), (C), $849,000
LAUREL (11948)
• Jeffrey Jr, J & M to Pardee, Charles, 6760 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-11-3.1), (R), $1,630,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Carey, P & Cassidy Trust to Giacone, Michael, 270 Park Ave Ext (1000-123-8-27), (R), $1,050,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Losonczy, M & Merritt, B to Kassapidis, Elias, 1055 Soundview Rd (1000-15-3-13), (R), $1,615,000
• Trehan, A to Orient OP LLC, 800 Halyoake Ave (1000-27-2-2.9), (R), $1,730,000
PECONIC (11958)
• Schule, Sisino & Straus to Piscitelli, Luigi, 575 Robinson Ln (1000-98-5-8), (R), $660,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Leary, S Trust to DeSantis, Richard, 18 Tall Tree Circle (600-2.1-2-18), (R), $685,000
• Tuthill, D by Referee to MTGLQ Investors LP, 60 N Railroad Ave (600-68-4-47), (R), $365,000
• Lohr/Cobey, J to Lohr, Timothy, 653 Northville Tpke (600-106-3-22), (R), $210,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Amico, T to Yang, Eric, 33 Country Club Dr (700-1-1-96), (R), $1,440,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Caio Four LLC to Fruci Farms LLC, North Rd (1000-51-3-4.9), (V), $341,360
• DeMartini, R & L to Owens, Kenneth, 340 Pine Rd (1000-54-9-10), (R), $385,000
• Stump, T & G to Zakarin, Eileen, 1805 Park Way (1000-70-11-21), (R), $463,000
• Baxter, M & J to Earl, William, 5805 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-7-5.5), (R), $840,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)