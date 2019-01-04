Stop & Shop to acquire King Kullen grocery stores

Supermarket giant Stop & Shop announced Friday that it would acquire King Kullen Grocery Co.

The Massachusetts-based grocery corporation said in a statement that it would acquire 32 King Kullen supermarkets, including its locations in Cutchogue and Wading River. The agreement also includes five Wild by Nature stores and the use of its corporate office located in Bethpage.

“King Kullen is a well-respected grocery chain in the Long Island market that has an 88-year tradition of excellent customer service,” Mark McGowan, Stop & Shop president, said in a press release. “We look forward to bringing our quality, selection and value to more communities in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.”

The acquisition is currently expected to close during the first quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions, according to the company.

“Recently, we determined that the best option for our family and our associates was to merge King Kullen into Stop & Shop,” said Brian Cullen, co-president of King Kullen Grocery Co., adding that he is “confident the Stop & Shop brand will carry on our legacy of service in the region.”

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and currently employs more than 61,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.

Photo caption: The King Kullen parking lot in Cutchogue pictured after a storm. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder/file)

