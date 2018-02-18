Andrew Cappiello and Audrey Zaweski
Mr. and Mrs. Mark Zaweski of Jamesport announce the engagement of their daughter, Audrey, to Andrew Cappiello of Wading River. Audrey and Andrew both graduated from Bishop McGann-Mercy High School.
Audrey earned a Bachelor of Science from Marist College and Andrew received a Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York at Cortland. A wedding is planned for fall 2018.
Adam Wood and Leah Fuhlbrugge.
Mr. and Mrs. Stuart Fuhlbrugge of Baiting Hollow announce the engagement of their daughter Leah Fuhlbrugge to Adam Wood, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rex Wood of Lakewood, Colo.
Jason Zaweski and Cyndi Murray.
Robert and Dorothy Murray of Southold have announced the engagement of their daughter, Cyndi, to Jason Zaweski, son of Thomas Zaweski of Riverhead and Christine Zaweski of Mattituck.
Nate Phillips and Michelle Johnson.
Carrie Anderson of Aquebogue and Bill Johnson of Sherrill's Ford, N.C., have announced the engagement of their daughter Michelle Johnson to Nate Phillips, son of Mark and Mary Bess Phillips.
Phil and Debbie Schmitt of Riverhead are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Kristie to Derek Matuszewski, son of Jim and Sharon Matuszewski of Flanders.
Jessica Cybulski and Samuel Tenney
Peter and June Cybulski of Flanders are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica, to Dr. Samuel Tenney, son of Samuel and Doreen Tenney of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Lauren Chiaramonte and John Murphy
Karen Benfield Chiaramonte of Bridgehampton and Ben Chiaramonte of Riverhead announce the engagement of their daughter Lauren to John Murphy, son of Maureen Murphy of Patchogue and Daniel Murphy of Wading River.
Mr. and Mrs. Larry Judd of Riverhead have announced the engagement of their daughter, Erin Judd, to Robert Amendola, son of Joseph Amendola of Clinton, N.Y., and Mary Amendola of Manorville.
READ