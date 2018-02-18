Engagements and Weddings

Engagement: Audrey Zaweski and Andrew Cappiello

Mr. and Mrs. Mark Zaweski of Jamesport announce the engagement of their daughter, Audrey, to Andrew Cappiello of Wading River. Audrey and Andrew both graduated from Bishop McGann-Mercy High School.

Audrey earned a Bachelor of Science from Marist College and Andrew received a Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York at Cortland. A wedding is planned for fall 2018.