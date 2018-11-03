Joey Harmon sat at the piano last Thursday and prepared to play one of his favorite songs, “The Great Smoky Mountains.”
"Are you ready yet?" he asked his mom, Susan, and instructor, Tatiana Balepina.
Tuesday night's Shoreham-Wading River Board of Education meeting brought several concerned parents and students out to discuss security concerns and improvements at district schools.
A number of East End schools have police officers posted outside as a result of an unconfirmed social media threat that may have originated in western Long Island and some schools are on lockout — where no one is allowed in the building without proper identification.
Shoreham-Wading River school district will be reducing the tax levy for next year's budget, according to preliminary information given at Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting.
The Riverhead Central School District plans to improve the safety and accuracy of student transportation next year by installing security cameras and GPS monitoring in each of the district's buses.
The Gay-Straight Alliance at Shoreham-Wading River High School has won a $500 grant to expand its mission.
The newly formed debate team at Shoreham-Wading River High School already has some wins under their belt.
Just as schools were winding down for winter break, many were once again forced to confront national issues as school safety and gun control returned to the forefront.