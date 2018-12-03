Riverhead School District

02/21/18 6:00am

Riverhead community celebrates Black History Month

02/21/2018 6:00 AM
Members from various parts of the Riverhead community came together Thursday night to celebrate Black History Month through song, dance, poem, artwork and more.

02/15/18 6:00am

Cops called after Aquebogue fourth-grader reports being choked

02/15/2018 6:00 AM
Last Tuesday, “Johnny,” a fourth-grader at Aquebogue Elementary School, was showing a friend the Teddy bear he’d brought to school when another student from his grade approached him.

That student, who Johnny’s family said has been harassing him for five years, began teasing Johnny, telling him his mother is ugly.  READ

