Tuesday night’s Shoreham-Wading River Board of Education meeting brought several concerned parents and students out to discuss security concerns and improvements at district schools. READ
Shoreham-Wading River school district will be reducing the tax levy for next year’s budget, according to preliminary information given at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting. READ
The Gay-Straight Alliance at Shoreham-Wading River High School has won a $500 grant to expand its mission. READ
The newly formed debate team at Shoreham-Wading River High School already has some wins under their belt.
More than three years after Briarcliff Elementary School closed, the future of the historic property in Shoreham remains uncertain as district taxpayers continue to foot the bill on operating expenses. READ
The Shoreham-Wading River Board of Education faced much scrutiny this past spring after it passed a resolution allowing the district to spend about $150,000 for 181 students to attend the senior class trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. read
It started as a regular workday for Jillian Dinowitz and Ryan Magill, her childhood friend and fellow sailing instructor. READ
Free heart screenings will be available Saturday, Oct. 14, at Albert G. Prodell Middle School in Shoreham.