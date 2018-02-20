Health & Environment

02/07/18 11:40am

DEC decides against extending the scalloping season

02/07/2018 11:40 AM
The last time Peconic Bay scallops were this plentiful was the winter of 2015, just before six weeks of hard weather put what should have been a five-month harvest on hold. Back then, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation responded by extending the season for commercial scalloping in state waters by a month to make up for lost time, but this year, the season will end in March, right on schedule.  READ

02/05/18 1:22pm

Got bats? The DEC wants to check

02/05/2018 1:22 PM
People aren’t the only living species wanting to crawl into a warm space on a cold winter day.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has discovered that northern long-eared bats on the East End and on Nantucket in Massachusetts have been riding out the winter in crawl spaces of residences. READ

02/01/18 5:59am

Dreaming of summer: A look inside how businesses prepare at New York City boat show

02/01/2018 5:59 AM
The scene at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan this past weekend was all-nautical as the Progressive Insurance New York Boat Show was in full swing. First held in 1905, it is the nation’s longest-running boat show, bringing together hundreds of businesses that represent dozens of manufacturers.  READ

