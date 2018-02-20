Suffolk County will offer another free influenza clinic for residents at the Riverhead Library on Saturday.
New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a public health emergency earlier this month and provided additional funding to increase access to flu vaccines. READ
With the flu running rampant, Suffolk County will offer free influenza immunizations at Riverhead Free Library on Tuesday and is urging all residents who have not already gotten the shot to get one. READ
Longtime Mattituck beekeeper Chris Kelly discovered late last month that eight hive stands at his bee yards in Aquebogue had been knocked over, likely by vandals, splitting up bee clusters, exposing them to winter elements and killing them. He was stunned to silence and wondered, “What should I do?” READ
The last time Peconic Bay scallops were this plentiful was the winter of 2015, just before six weeks of hard weather put what should have been a five-month harvest on hold. Back then, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation responded by extending the season for commercial scalloping in state waters by a month to make up for lost time, but this year, the season will end in March, right on schedule. READ
People aren’t the only living species wanting to crawl into a warm space on a cold winter day.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has discovered that northern long-eared bats on the East End and on Nantucket in Massachusetts have been riding out the winter in crawl spaces of residences. READ
This year’s harsh flu season, with a significant increase in reported cases nationwide over previous years, has not spared the North Fork. READ
The scene at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan this past weekend was all-nautical as the Progressive Insurance New York Boat Show was in full swing. First held in 1905, it is the nation’s longest-running boat show, bringing together hundreds of businesses that represent dozens of manufacturers. READ
Congressman Lee Zeldin was joined by other East End officials for a press conference Friday denouncing the U.S. Department of the Interior’s plan to make 90 percent of the nation’s outer continental shelf open to oil and gas drilling. READ