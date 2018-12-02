Health

‘She’s still in our hearts’: Unexpected death leaves family searching for answers

Claire Anne Lincoln enjoys a playful moment her parents were able to capture on camera. (Credit: Lincoln family)

Not long after her first birthday, Claire Anne Lincoln was on the move. Even before she began walking, the bright-eyed toddler sped around the family’s Mattituck cottage in an Army crawl, exploring and chasing after her 3 1/2-year-old brother, Charlie, whom she emulated.  READ

Sadness and horror at Southampton Town opioid forum

A recorded voiceover filled the packed auditorium at Hampton Bays High School last Wednesday night.

“Hi, I’m Tom Ventura,” it began, and the speaker continued to detail his life as an adolescent from Kings Park. A lover of sports and the outdoors, Mr. Ventura was the “All-American boy.” READ

