02/21/18 6:00am

Riverhead community celebrates Black History Month

02/21/2018 6:00 AM
Members from various parts of the Riverhead community came together Thursday night to celebrate Black History Month through song, dance, poem, artwork and more.

02/19/18 7:00pm

Work We Do: Vicki Berger, Suffolk County Historical Society

02/19/2018 7:00 PM
Hi, my name is Vicki Berger. I am the executive director here at the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum.

I have always been a history buff; I kind of consider myself an old soul. I had a strong corporate background, which helps tremendously here with the financing and the management. But I also have a background as an interior designer and I used to design a lot of exhibits for smaller, little town museums.

01/22/18 7:00pm

Work We Do: Millie Nash, Phillips Avenue Elementary

01/22/2018 7:00 PM
My name is Mildred Nash and I’m a cook here at Riverhead Central School District. I’ve been here for 28 years.

My normal day is coming in, me and the girls, at 7 a.m. and we start off with getting breakfast together, getting our crates out, and preparing breakfast early in the morning.

