I'm Matt Courtenay. I work at Neat & Complete Barber Shop. I've been here for 12 years.
I'm Lindsay Finter. I'm the owner at North Fork Bridal at the Shoppes at East Wind. We've been here since the very beginning. The grand opening was last October, so we are a little more than a year old now.
Members from various parts of the Riverhead community came together Thursday night to celebrate Black History Month through song, dance, poem, artwork and more.
Hi, my name is Vicki Berger. I am the executive director here at the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum.
I have always been a history buff; I kind of consider myself an old soul. I had a strong corporate background, which helps tremendously here with the financing and the management. But I also have a background as an interior designer and I used to design a lot of exhibits for smaller, little town museums.
Hi, I’m Dennis Cavanagh.
I am the Riverhead Police Department's highway patrol officer. I've been with the police department for 32 years and this is my 16th year [in highway patrol].
I'm Carolyn Keller and I work for Cliff's Elbow Room on Main Road in Jamesport, N.Y., and I have been here since 1970, '71. I am a server.
My name is Rick Kemler. I’m the manager of VanKemenade Paint out in Jamesport.
We're a division of Brinkmann Hardware. I've been here with VanKemenade coming on 10 years.
My name is Mildred Nash and I’m a cook here at Riverhead Central School District. I’ve been here for 28 years.
My normal day is coming in, me and the girls, at 7 a.m. and we start off with getting breakfast together, getting our crates out, and preparing breakfast early in the morning.