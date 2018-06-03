Calverton Aviation & Technology, the joint venture between Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Real Estate I, LLC, has a scheduled a presentation targeted at businesspeople for next week to outline its planned use for Enterprise Park at Calverton. READ
I’m Lindsay Finter. I’m the owner at North Fork Bridal at the Shoppes at East Wind. We’ve been here since the very beginning. The grand opening was last October, so we are a little more than a year old now. READ
As the date comes closer for Riverhead Town’s qualified and eligible sponsor hearing to vet Calverton Aviation & Technology, new details have emerged on the principals of the entities that make up CA&T as well as their roles in the proposed development at the Enterprise Park at Calverton. READ