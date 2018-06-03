Business

03/06/18

New Marshalls and HomeGoods Combo Store set to open in Riverhead

03/06/2018
Marshalls and HomeGoods is opening as one later this month in the Shops at Riverhead on Route 58.

The new Marshalls and HomeGoods Combo Store will offer one-stop shopping for top-quality designer fashion and home furnishings once it opens at 1762 Old Country Road on Thursday, March 22.  (more…)

02/19/18

ShopRite grocery store coming to Riverhead in fall

02/19/2018
The vacant Waldbaum’s building in the Riverhead Center on Route 58 will have a new supermarket moving into the old space soon.

ShopRite is expected to open in the empty storefront in the fall of 2018, according to Karen O’Shea, a spokesperson for Wakefern Food Group, which owns the ShopRite brand.  READ

02/16/18

Details emerge on Luminati backers

02/16/2018
As the date comes closer for Riverhead Town’s qualified and eligible sponsor hearing to vet Calverton Aviation & Technology, new details have emerged on the principals of the entities that make up CA&T as well as their roles in the proposed development at the Enterprise Park at Calverton.  READ

