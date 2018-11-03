Police & Fire

03/10/18 5:59am

Riverhead Blotter: Crack cocaine, marijuana found during traffic stop

Riverhead Town police arrested a man for drug possession in Riverhead last Tuesday.

After Jermie Briggs, 40, was stopped for failing to signal when making a right turn from Zion Street onto Hubbard Avenue around 6:30 p.m., police learned he was in possession of crack cocaine and marijuana, officials said.  READ

03/09/18 3:54pm

Update: 13-year-old crossing Osborn Avenue critically injured

03/09/2018 3:54 PM
Update (March 9, 8:10 p.m.): A 13-year-old boy was critically injured when he was struck by a car while he was trying to cross Osborn Avenue in front of the Pulaski Street elementary school Friday afternoon, Riverhead Town police said in a press release.

03/06/18 1:47pm

Update: Wading River house fire extinguished, another house also damaged

Update (March 5, 2:10 p.m.): Firefighters quickly put out the fire at 29 Sylvan Drive in Wading River before it spread to the rest of the house.

According to Riverhead Town Fire Marshal Chief Craig Zitek, a tree trimmer was working when a branch fell on a wire, causing a “drop neutral,” a term for when the voltage fails to divide into electrical breaks, that sparked the fire at 29 Sylvan Drive. READ

03/05/18 3:37pm

Police increase school patrols in wake of social media threat

03/05/2018 3:37 PM
A number of East End schools have police officers posted outside as a result of an unconfirmed social media threat that may have originated in western Long Island and some schools are on lockout — where no one is allowed in the building without proper identification.  READ

