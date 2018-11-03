A Riverhead man was arrested last Monday after police found a bag of cocaine hidden inside a baby’s shoe inside the center console of the man’s vehicle during a traffic stop in Riverside, according to Southampton Town police. READ
A Mattituck man who was spotted driving erratically at a high rate of speed was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Peconic Friday night and was also found to be responsible for a hit and run crash in Riverhead, according to Southold Town police. READ
Riverhead Town police arrested a man for drug possession in Riverhead last Tuesday.
After Jermie Briggs, 40, was stopped for failing to signal when making a right turn from Zion Street onto Hubbard Avenue around 6:30 p.m., police learned he was in possession of crack cocaine and marijuana, officials said. READ
Update (March 9, 8:10 p.m.): A 13-year-old boy was critically injured when he was struck by a car while he was trying to cross Osborn Avenue in front of the Pulaski Street elementary school Friday afternoon, Riverhead Town police said in a press release.
Riverhead Town police and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who set multiple vehicles on fire in the early morning hours of Aug. 10. READ
A man is in critical condition after he lost consciousness and went into cardiac arrest at a sand and gravel pit in Baiting Hollow Tuesday afternoon, according to Riverhead Town police. READ
Update (March 5, 2:10 p.m.): Firefighters quickly put out the fire at 29 Sylvan Drive in Wading River before it spread to the rest of the house.
According to Riverhead Town Fire Marshal Chief Craig Zitek, a tree trimmer was working when a branch fell on a wire, causing a “drop neutral,” a term for when the voltage fails to divide into electrical breaks, that sparked the fire at 29 Sylvan Drive. READ
A number of East End schools have police officers posted outside as a result of an unconfirmed social media threat that may have originated in western Long Island and some schools are on lockout — where no one is allowed in the building without proper identification. READ