Update (March 5, 2:10 p.m.): Firefighters quickly put out the fire at 29 Sylvan Drive in Wading River before it spread to the rest of the house.

According to Riverhead Town Fire Marshal Chief Craig Zitek, a tree trimmer was working when a branch fell on a wire, causing a “drop neutral,” a term for when the voltage fails to divide into electrical breaks, that sparked the fire at 29 Sylvan Drive. READ