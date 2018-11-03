Another week, another nor’easter.
For the third time in less than two weeks, a storm is expected to hit the northeast, and this one could bring the highest snow totals yet. READ
Another week, another nor’easter.
For the third time in less than two weeks, a storm is expected to hit the northeast, and this one could bring the highest snow totals yet. READ
With snow still falling Wednesday night on the East End, schools have already decided on a delayed start on Thursday morning. READ
As a nor’easter begins to dump snow across the area, Riverhead residents are required to remove their cars from the side of roads to allow plows to operate. Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith declared a winter storm event starting at 8 p.m., at which time parking is restricted. READ
Update (March 7, 11:50 a.m.): All after-school activities in the Shoreham-Wading River School District, including parent-teacher conferences, have been canceled due to the weather forecast.
Update (March 5, 4 p.m.): The track of a coastal storm has moved further west, meaning the East End will not much snow Wednesday, forecasters said.
About 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall throughout the nor’easter on Wednesday, but it will be mainly a wind and rain event for the East End, according to Jim Connolly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.
A winter storm watch that was in effect for the eastern end of Long Island has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory, in effect from midnight to 4 a.m. on Thursday.
“Wet snow” is expected with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, according to the advisory, but Mr. Connolly said it will be closer to 1 to 3 inches on the Twin Forks.
Road conditions will be slippery, including during the morning commute on Wednesday, the NWS said.
Snow will change over to rain by late morning, which will continue until the storm ends. “There may be a coating of snow at the end,” he said.
It will be windy, though, with some gusts up to 50 mph, he said.
Originally (March 5, 6:38 a.m.): While a winter storm warning was issued for areas further west on Long Island ahead of Wednesday’s nor’easter, less snow will fall on the East End, forecasters said Tuesday morning. READ
Still dealing with some coastal flooding after Friday’s nor’easter, the North Fork could get another storm come Wednesday — but this time heavy snow is in the forecast, not rain. READ
For the most part, the North Fork dodged a bullet from Friday’s Nor’easter that dropped between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain and had wind gusts as high as 65 mph in some places. READ
UPDATE (Friday, 5:30 p.m.): PSEG Long Island reported an outage in Wading River that caused 414 customers to be without power as of 5:30 p.m. An estimated restoration time was posted as 9:45 p.m. The outage was in the area of Sound Road. READ