Update (March 5, 4 p.m.): The track of a coastal storm has moved further west, meaning the East End will not much snow Wednesday, forecasters said.

About 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall throughout the nor’easter on Wednesday, but it will be mainly a wind and rain event for the East End, according to Jim Connolly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

A winter storm watch that was in effect for the eastern end of Long Island has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory, in effect from midnight to 4 a.m. on Thursday.

“Wet snow” is expected with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, according to the advisory, but Mr. Connolly said it will be closer to 1 to 3 inches on the Twin Forks.

Road conditions will be slippery, including during the morning commute on Wednesday, the NWS said.

Snow will change over to rain by late morning, which will continue until the storm ends. “There may be a coating of snow at the end,” he said.

It will be windy, though, with some gusts up to 50 mph, he said.

Originally (March 5, 6:38 a.m.): While a winter storm warning was issued for areas further west on Long Island ahead of Wednesday’s nor’easter, less snow will fall on the East End, forecasters said Tuesday morning. READ