North Fork History Project

03/08/18 6:00am

North Fork History Project: Slavery, an ignored part of our history

03/08/2018 6:00 AM
They were here, nearly from the founding of Southold Town in the mid-17th century. Their presence has not been widely discussed or been part of the conversation in either Southold or Riverhead towns, where the stories of the founding English families have dominated the narrative for generations as if theirs were the only stories worth telling. READ

02/22/18 6:00am

North Fork History Project: So, who was really here first?

02/22/2018 6:00 AM
This is an imaginary conversation with a member of a ‘first’ family whose roots in Southold Town — which originally included present-day Riverhead — date back to the town’s founding in 1640. The history reflected in the answers comes from Southold and Shelter Island town archives, records and other sources. 
02/08/18 6:00am

North Fork History Project: When English arrive, Indians disperse

02/08/2018 6:00 AM
Her name was Sarah. She was 8 years old.

Old enough to be sold by her owner in Southold Town to a man named John Parker, who owned a mill on the Peconic River near what today is downtown Riverhead.  READ

