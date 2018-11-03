Editorials

Editorial: Students raise their voices on school gun violence

Within hours of the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., students who had seen their friends gunned down began demanding change. These students’ voices, which have the earmarks of a budding national movement, may very well herald the start of the kind of discussion that must happen in America about the “right” to own military-style firearms, and gun control in general.  READ

Editorial: New York to begin early voting as way to increase participation

In this space last July, we commended an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to expand voter registration opportunities in New York. The executive order directed every state agency to make voter registration forms available and offer assistance in filling them out. The order also established a new voter registration task force. READ

