There was one phrase Luminati Aerospace attorney Robert Hasday repeated several times during last week’s qualified and eligible sponsor hearing: “Things happen.”
Why did Luminati’s past business relationships fall apart? “Things happen.” READ
For generations, the classified pages of The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review have been the go-to source for people on the North Fork in search of a new job, an upcoming yard sale or a used car. READ
Within hours of the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., students who had seen their friends gunned down began demanding change. These students’ voices, which have the earmarks of a budding national movement, may very well herald the start of the kind of discussion that must happen in America about the “right” to own military-style firearms, and gun control in general. READ
In this space last July, we commended an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to expand voter registration opportunities in New York. The executive order directed every state agency to make voter registration forms available and offer assistance in filling them out. The order also established a new voter registration task force. READ
The long and winding road that is Riverhead’s effort to find a buyer for 1,600 acres of town-owned land at the Enterprise Park at Calverton continues. The latest chapter in this saga is the filing of a lawsuit by a solar power company that has offered to pay more than $40 million for those acres. READ
Most of us on the East End have the luxury of enjoying all that local farms have to offer from a distance — a safe distance, if you will. We stop at the farm stands and gather up fresh, seasonal vegetables for our plates. READ
These are dramatic and worrisome times in our country for immigrants from some Spanish-speaking countries. In January, the Department of Homeland Security announced that a program called Temporary Protected Status for El Salvador will end in September 2019. READ
Congressman Lee Zeldin revealed a lot about himself last week when he came to the defense of President Donald Trump’s racist and vulgar description of African countries and Haiti. READ