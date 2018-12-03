Letters

01/15/18 6:00am

Featured Letter: Riverhead Town Board’s shady meetings

01/15/2018 6:00 AM
Less than a week into her term as supervisor, Laura Jens-Smith held a private closed-door meeting with the new partners of Daniel Preston (exposed by the News-Review as a serial fraudster) prior to the “qualified and eligible hearing” on the proposed EPCAL sale. In circumventing the open meeting law in a prearranged secret rendezvous, Ms. Jens-Smith engaged in exactly the same lack of transparency in negotiations with Luminati she campaigned against.  READ

10/15/17 6:01am

Featured Letters: Readers weigh in on fall traffic problem

10/15/2017 6:01 AM
I’m writing regarding the problem of extreme traffic congestion on both our roads during the fall (pumpkin) season. On one hand, it’s great to see one of our local merchants (in this case Harbes) doing so well, and it’s also nice to see that so many non-local folks want to share in some of the charms of what we experience here on the North Fork.

08/14/17 6:00am

Featured Letter: A kitten in need of sanctuary

08/14/2017 6:00 AM
At around noon on Aug. 4, an attempt to rescue a white, blue-eyed kitten took place in the Riverhead Stop & Shop’s parking lot. An employee saw the frightened kitten run through the parking lot and fall into a storm drain. Several customers heard its cries for help and also advised Stop & Shop managers; they called the police.

