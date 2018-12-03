To the editor:
Adults know the best way to teach children is by example. But we adults are the ones getting schooled and it’s time we learn our lesson — because our children are paying the price for our failures. READ
Less than a week into her term as supervisor, Laura Jens-Smith held a private closed-door meeting with the new partners of Daniel Preston (exposed by the News-Review as a serial fraudster) prior to the “qualified and eligible hearing” on the proposed EPCAL sale. In circumventing the open meeting law in a prearranged secret rendezvous, Ms. Jens-Smith engaged in exactly the same lack of transparency in negotiations with Luminati she campaigned against. READ
I’m writing regarding the problem of extreme traffic congestion on both our roads during the fall (pumpkin) season. On one hand, it’s great to see one of our local merchants (in this case Harbes) doing so well, and it’s also nice to see that so many non-local folks want to share in some of the charms of what we experience here on the North Fork.
At around noon on Aug. 4, an attempt to rescue a white, blue-eyed kitten took place in the Riverhead Stop & Shop’s parking lot. An employee saw the frightened kitten run through the parking lot and fall into a storm drain. Several customers heard its cries for help and also advised Stop & Shop managers; they called the police.
IDAs, or Industrial Development Agencies, were formed to create and hold jobs but, in the end, how many jobs do they really create? And what is the cost?
It’s been only two months since the last Riverhead Central School District budget and Board of Education vote, and the BOE is now short two board members. READ
To the Editor:
High helicopter and seaplane season is upon us and the “495 L.I. Skyway” is open for business. Brace yourselves for one of the busiest seasons ever. READ