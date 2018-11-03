For many years afterward, it would be one of my favorite gambits at cocktail parties and other venues of idle gossip.
Whenever the conversation drifted into the area of misspent youth or military service or rock 'n' roll or adventures in Europe, I would mention that while serving a two-year hitch in the U.S. Army, I was stationed with Elvis Presley. It was a boast that delivered real cachet and, as Henry Kissinger liked to say, had the further virtue of being the truth.
I am not qualified to describe the characteristics of weapons. I have no background in weaponry. When average people like me comment about gun laws the gun lobby (and my congressman, Lee Zeldin) quickly use semantics to, in their opinion, disqualify me.
For Sandi Brewster-Walker, connecting names and histories to the men who worked on whale boats in the 19th century is a passion.
Last Saturday, The Butterfly Effect Project, a nonprofit group that aims to empower young girls, held its first Intergenerational Black History Bowl in Flanders.
Daniel De Mato suddenly had a problem: He looked too clean cut. And for someone who buys drugs for a living, that can a problem. READ
I’ve never considered myself much of car person. I never hung photos of high-horsepower muscle cars on my wall as a kid or dreamed about driving a Ferrari one day. I simply roll down the window when the air conditioning quits. I’ve always viewed cars more through a lens of practicality: Can it get me from point A to point B? READ
This week, you’ll want to see “The Work We Do” videos on The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review websites. Both showcase local people on the job, doing the work that gets them up in the morning. In so doing, they show the rest of us that working hard and loving what you do can be a celebration. READ
Regardless of the topic under discussion, President Trump has all too frequently chosen to speak or tweet comments that are clearly racist and bigoted. This is no liberal conspiracy; the president’s own words betray his prejudices. The problem is compounded by the rationalizations of the president’s apologists and the deafening silence of mainstream Republicans. The president’s racist and bigoted remarks hurt America and Americans in many ways. READ