Few swimmers can qualify for the New York State Championships and then win a state title in their own home pool, but that’s just what Jason Louser did Saturday.

The Shoreham Wading River High School junior took the 200-yard individual medley at the Nassau Aquatic Center in East Meadow, clinching victory with a time of 1 minute, 48.20 seconds. The time he notched designates him as an All-American.