The Bishop McGann-Mercy girls basketball team found itself between Rocks and a hard place.
The Rocks would be the East Rockaway Rocks. The hard place was having to send Melina Santacroce to the bench less than midway through the third quarter because of foul trouble and then hoping for the best. And then watch uneasily as Santacroce played the entire fourth quarter with four personal fouls. READ
As Caryn Nabrizny recalls, when Melina Santacroce and her were freshmen, they told themselves they were going to be the “dynamic duo” throughout high school. Now, three years later, it’s no small thanks to these two seniors that the Bishop McGann-Mercy girls basketball team has become the celebrities of the school. READ
Few swimmers can qualify for the New York State Championships and then win a state title in their own home pool, but that’s just what Jason Louser did Saturday.
The Shoreham Wading River High School junior took the 200-yard individual medley at the Nassau Aquatic Center in East Meadow, clinching victory with a time of 1 minute, 48.20 seconds. The time he notched designates him as an All-American. READ
Hard as it may be to believe, one of the few prizes to elude Katherine Lee during her glorious track and field career has been an indoor state title. Saturday was her last chance to change that.
Although Lee didn’t walk away with a winner’s medal, she earned a pair of consolation prizes: nice looking runner-up federation and public school medals that will make a nice addition to her trophy case. READ
It didn’t bring him a gold medal, but Rickie Casazza turned a scary moment into a golden moment for him in the state winter track championships Saturday.
The Shoreham-Wading River high jumper had missed his first two attempts at 6 feet, 4 inches. Then the senior cleared the height on his third and final try. That enabled him to go on and clear 6-5 and then 6-6, leaving him in second place at Ocean Breeze Track and Field Athletic Complex in Staten Island. READ
Long Island track and field aficionados were reminded how good Katherine Lee really is on Saturday night.
Even though she was never pushed in the girls’ 1,500-meter race at the Long Island Elite Track Invitational at St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington, the Shoreham-Wading River senior came within a second of breaking the meet and track record. READ
Two Shoreham-Wading River wrestlers, senior John Carl Petretti and freshman Connor Pearce, didn’t get what they went to Albany for.
The two Wildcats, both competing in their first state tournament, suffered Division II quarterfinal losses Friday in the 56th annual NYSPHSAA Championships at the Times Union Center in Albany. READ
Months of training and competitions had prepared the Riverhead cheerleading team for Saturday’s Section XI Championships. Over and over they practiced the 2 minute 30 second routine so that each of the 12 girls’ role became second nature. READ