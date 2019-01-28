The Work We Do: Lenea Green, With All My Heart Floral Design Studio

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

My name is Lenea Green. I am the owner of With All My Heart Floral Design as well as Purple Peacock Paperie in Wading River, New York.

I started with All My Heart on my dining room table when my son was just born, so that’s 21 years ago now. I really just wanted to be able to stay home with him and do something from home that kind of sparked my creative side.

We are currently working with about 500 brides a year. So it started out really small and has turned into really a booming business. We kind of try to follow the trends in weddings as well as be able to listen to our brides as to what they need, which is why we spawned off a second business off of that called Purple Peacock Paperie to be able to provide all of the printed items such as invitations, menus, place cards and other things like that that you might need for a wedding. That’s really taken off as well so I’m kind of running two businesses at the same time, but they’re connected which is really nice.

As a floral design studio, we do 95 percent of our work with flowers for weddings and events. We’re not a retail florist where you can come in and buy a dozen roses. We also do a lot of linen rental, so not only do the flowers but we can dress the tables. If you’re planning an event it’s kind of a one stop shop.iii

For the most part, as the owner of the company, my day involves answering client emails,meeting with brides and potential clients.

I also do a lot of the ordering for the business, so ordering all the flowers for the weddings and events going on and paper for the invitations. I do all the design work on our custom invitations as well.

I like to stay in with the actual designing of the flowers as well, so a little bit of everything everyday.

My favorite part of working in this industry is definitely the fact that no day is the same as the next day or the day before that.

With All My Heart is located at 5768 NY-25A, Wading River.

“The Work We Do” is a News-Review multimedia project profiling workers around Riverhead Town. It is made possible by Peconic Landing in Greenport. See more photos on Instagram @riverheadnewsreview.

