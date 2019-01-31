Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 31, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Dec. 3-9, 2018.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Mantione, P by Admr to Gucciardino, Gianluca, 885 Little Neck Rd (1000-97-8-4), (R), $390,000

• McKillop, E to McKillop, Sean, 1265 Wunneweta Rd (1000-111-4-28), (R), $425,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Kenney, J & J to Katona, Kathy, 2845 Gillette Dr (1000-38-3-19), (V), $100,000

• Kenney, J & J to Katona, Kathy, 2020 E Gillette Dr (1000-38-3-20), (R), $700,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Gisiger, D to Kracht, Andrew, 178 Point Rd (900-121-1-12), (R), $300,000

• Ahmadi, A & S to Russell, Robin, 200 Priscilla Ave (900-122-1-4), (R), $329,000

• Majahid, K to Aragon, Narciso, 27 Goodridge Rd (900-140-2-14), (R), $309,000

• Wilmington Savings Fnd to SSG RE Holdings LLC, 411 Brookhaven Ave (900-166-1-20), (R), $242,600

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Kromer Living Trust to Dower, Roy, 850 Sound Shore RD (600-8-1-10), (R), $995,000

• Willi, J & L to Saccone, Dennis, 120 Tuthills Ln (600-67-4-33.5), (R), $535,000

• Palmer, E to Howes, Matthew, 1731 Main Rd (600-69-2-21), (R), $125,000

• Schlachter, M to HCNP 1 LLC, 14 6th St (600-90-2-31.1), (R), $375,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Hariri, R to Vulaj, Mark, 35 Maple Ln (600-71-2-54), (R), $860,000

• Bovino, C & J to Aliventi, Maria, 2995 Laurel Trail (1000-125-4-24.10), (R), $999,000

• Scholtz, D Trust to Scholtz, Joshua, 775 Route 25 (1000-127-1-2.1), (R), $435,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• McKinnon, D to Heus, Richard, 615 South Dr (1000-106-11-22), (R), $1,350,000

• Wright, R & P Trusts to Canellos, Mark, 530 Woodcliff Dr (1000-107-8-13), (R), $615,000

• Gurney, T to The First Estate LLC, 4055 Aldrich Ext (1000-112-1-10), (R), $2,050,000

• 12500 Main Road LLC to Mattituck 12500 LLC, 12500 Rt 25 (1000-114-11-17), (V), $700,000

• Merila, B to Bracken, Samuel, 1015 Cottage Way (1000-122-2-23.11), (R), $271,696

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Schriber, J & Ross, J to Roberts, Russell, Old Harbor Rd (1000-117-3-8.8), (V), $100,000

• Schriber, J & Ross, J to Roberts, Russell, 1295 Old Harbor Rd (1000-117-3-10), (R), $2,550,000

• Tovar & Jackson St Trst to Solution East LLC, 1245 Jackson St (1000-117-9-10), (R), $950,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Esteves Holding Corp to Cassaro, David, 420 Willow Terrace Ln (1000-26-2-10), (V), $650,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Rogan, E by Executor to Fligel, Robert, 120 Diamond Ln (1000-68-1-6), (V), $270,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• BK 220 LLC to Makarevich, Iryna, 8 Pirate St (600-13-3-29), (R), $300,000

• Humbles, J to Fairview 69 LLC, 33 Dolphin Way (600-17-2-37), (R), $295,000

• Spelman, R & G to Vreeland, James, 2905 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-183), (R), $379,000

• Nankervis, D & L to Howard, Robert, 44 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.21), (R), $468,000

• Goode, E to Brown, Dion, 445 Doctors Path (600-65-2-13), (R), $125,000

• Sciotto, H to Sinning, Geraldine, 27 Haverton Ct, Unit 4204 (600-82.5-3-44), (R), $455,000

• US Bank National Assoc to Jag Property Management, 40 Cove St (600-85-2-61), (R), $215,000

• Warner, J & A to Fabiszewski, Grzegorz, 21 Duryea St (600-102-4-28), (R), $261,000

• Ehlers, J to SRMOF II REO 2013-1 Trust, 170 Peninsula Path (600-107-3-15), (R), $425,000

• Friedl, J to Vasilakos, Denise, 52 Strawberry Commons (600-109.1-1-52), (R), $260,000

• Capital One, NA to First National Bank of LI, 140 E Main St (600-129-1-9), (C), $1,450,000

• Krajewski, P & J to Milman & Maslovskaya, Genady & Alexandra, 39 Riverside Dr (600-129-5-17), (R), $390,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Cross, L & D to Perez, Michael, 27 Dinah Rock Rd (700-1-1-17), (R), $1,840,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Zumbo, P to Maurine LLC, 54 Tuts Ln (600-91-3-34), (V), $600,000

• Troyan, G & M to Russo, Daniel, 92 Vista Ct (600-94-1-3.8), (R), $490,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Kontokosta, A by Executor to Valle, Silvano, 54155 CR 48 (1000-52-1-2), (R), $999,000

• Schupp, J by Executor to Mehling, Robert, 250 Maple Rd (1000-54-9-20), (R), $499,000

• Cavanagh, J to DeLuca, Armand, 2555 Youngs Ave, Unit E (1000-63.1-1-10), (C), $400,000

• Waters, M to Boron, Walter, 2555 Youngs Ave, #18E (1000-63.1-1-40), (C), $375,000

• Baydala, T by Admr to Cotrone, Don, 915 Oak Ave (1000-77-1-12), (R), $354,000

• Robbett, C Trust to Olsen, David, 510 Sleepy Hollow Ln (1000-78-1-10.8), (V), $258,000

• Marinace, D & L to Snow, Dean, 420 Cedar Dr (1000-78-9-8), (R), $550,000

• Maz, C & McDonald, C to Santosus, Brian, 450 Paradise Shore Rd (1000-79-5-12), (R), $375,000

• Helgesen, J & E to Ritondo, Dina, 285 Summit Dr (1000-79-6-17), (R), $400,000

• Mulryan, J & K Trusts to Brown, Mitchel, 6680 N Bayview Rd (1000-79-7-3), (R), $540,000

• Kenna, K & M to Heagle Jr, Douglas, 3200 Minnehaha Blvd (1000-87-3-39), (R), $730,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Wells Fargo Bank, NA to Martoscia, Alex, 103 Cliff Rd (600-27-3-24), (R), $131,000

• Murray, J & Yuan, J to Crowley, Lena, 184 Sylvan Dr (600-33-4-7), (R), $310,000

• Mitacchione, C to Ratto, John, 730 Sound Ave (600-58-1-10), (R), $392,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

