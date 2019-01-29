Daily Update Podcast: Plea deal possible, farmland in jeopardy, new restaurant coming

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Lucas Ford:

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Jan. 29:

NEWS

Decision looms on whether driver in fatal crash to accept plea deal

Pizza Rita is the latest North Fork food truck to go brick-and-mortar

Wading River residents raise concerns about proposed energy storage facility

Sang Lee Farms owners named organic Farmers of the Year

WEATHER

There’s a chance of snow and rain late this morning and this afternoon with snow more likely to fall tonight. But the National Weather Service is projecting less than an inch of snow total. The forecasted high today is 41 degrees with a low of 26. Winds could gust as high as 40 miles per hour tonight.

