Daily Update Podcast: Shelter gets major grant, hardware store opposed, budget shortfall

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Jan. 30:

NEWS

North Fork Animal Welfare League awarded $500,000 in grant funding

Civic Association pushes back against proposed Mattituck hardware store

Loss of state funding leaves Southold facing $88K shortfall

WEATHER

There’s a chance for more light snow this afternoon as temperatures will struggle to top 30 degrees. It will get extra chilly tonight with a low of 8 degrees. Wind chill values could have it feeling like -10 degrees outside and gusts could reach as high as 50 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

