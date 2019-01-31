Daily Update: Investigation closed, councilman eyes supervisor spot, violations issued to businesses

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Lucas Ford:

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Jan. 31:

NEWS

A secret kept hidden: New details emerge on who knew where Louise Pietrewicz was buried

Councilman Wooten to screen for Republican nomination for supervisor

Violations issued over frequently flooded ‘Lake McDonald’s’ lot in Wading River

Town looks to demolish condemned Southold home

WEATHER

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the region today as temperatures have dipped to single digits and will feel even colder with wind chill factors below zero. The high today is only 19 degrees with a low tonight of 8. It will be sunny and breezy, then mostly sunny later today. There is no snow or rain in the forecast through the weekend.

Comments

comments