Southampton Blotter: Man arrested for DWI in Manorville

Andrew Lombara, 48, was arrested in Manorville last Thursday at 11:25 p.m. for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to New York State police.

Mr. Lombara was allegedly driving on County Road 111 in Manorville when he was stopped for a traffic violation. Police reported he had a blood alcohol content of .14 percent. He was arrested, charged with a DWI, and released on a Feb. 25 appearance ticket returnable at Suffolk County First District Court.

• A Mastic Beach woman was arrested Sunday morning for possession of marijuana and prescription drugs, according to state police.

Danielle Hooten, 27, was driving on Northville Turnpike in Riverhead when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation. Police found Ms. Hooten in possession of marijuana and Vimpat, a prescription anticonvulsant.

Ms. Hooten was arrested at 12:42 a.m. and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.

• Jesse McKee, 28, of Manorville was arrested in Riverside last Thursday evening for DWI, reports said.

Mr. McKee was driving on Lake Avenue in Riverside and was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation, police reports said. Mr. McKee was found to be impaired by alcohol with a BAC of .07 percent. He was arrested and charged with DWI.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for DWI and refusing a breathalyzer test Saturday morning, reports said.

Johnson Dallas, 43, was pulled over around 12:30 a.m. for a vehicle and traffic violation, reports said. Police found Mr. Dallas to be intoxicated. Mr. Dallas refused a breathalyzer test. He was arrested and charged with DWI.

• Shekib Bashir, 27, was arrested Jan. 26 for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana, police reports said.

The Manorville man was stopped on Sunrise Highway at Exit 64 Saturday evening, reports said. He was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Hubert Reyes-Muralles, 35, was arrested Sunday in Hampton Bays for DWI, police reports said.

Mr. Reyes-Muralles was allegedly driving on Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation. The Riverhead man was arrested at approximately 3:21 a.m. after being found with a BAC of .08 percent. He was charged with a DWI and was released on a Feb. 5 appearance ticket at the Town of Southampton Court.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

