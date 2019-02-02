State police arrest two cashiers for selling alcohol to minor

New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in Riverhead Town Saturday resulting in two arrests.

During the operation, two retail establishments were cited for selling an alcoholic beverage to an undercover State police operative under the age of 21.

Police arrested Ludevicko Thermitus, 22, a cashier/attendant at Speedway Gas on Route 58 and Blanca Lopez-Lopez, 29, a cashier at Empire Mini Mart on Route 58. They were both charges with unlawful dealing with a child, a misdemeanor, and prohibited sale of alcoholic beverage.

The following establishments were checked and found to be in compliance:

EHP Liquors

7-Eleven located at 1733 Old Country Road

Wine Depot

Mobil Gas on Route 58

Citgo Gas on Route 58

Roanoke Plaza Liquors

7-Eleven located 1050 Old Country Rd

Speedway Gas on Route 58

Peconic Wine & Liquors

