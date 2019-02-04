Daily Update: State aid figures released, affordable housing talks set

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award winning care, when and where you need it most.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Feb. 4:

NEWS

Proposed state aid budget shows increases for North Fork schools

Southold Town awarded grant for new courtroom

Police investigating attempted burglary at Dunkin’ Donuts

Times Review Talks kicks off with discussion on affordable housing

WEATHER

The warmer weather from Sunday will continue throughout the week as a high of 48 degrees today is expected to climb to 55 Tuesday and remain in the mid-40s through at least Thursday.

There will be areas of fog this morning, but it will give way to sunny skies. expect a low of 42 tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Comments

comments