Daily Update: Bank branch closing, tax incentives granted, building heights debated

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award winning care, when and where you need it most.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Feb. 5:

NEWS

Capital One alerts customers it will close Greenport branch in May

IDA grants 15-year, $2.9 million tax abatement to company at EPCAL

Five stories or less? Debating the future of downtown Riverhead

Local students perform alongside jazz musician Eli Yamin

WEATHER

The high temperature is expected to reach 54 degrees as a stretch of unseasonably warm weather continues today.

There will be areas of fog this morning, but it will give way to mostly sunny skies. expect a low of 31 tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Comments

comments