Daily Update: School bond proposed, historic house moved

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Feb. 6:

NEWS

Historic Case House crosses Youngs Avenue en route to Cleo’s Corner

Grant honoring Lyle Wells available for innovative LI farmers

Developer proposes to build 35 luxury apartments in Riverhead

SPORTS

Boys Basketball: Riverhead suffers a dud

Boys Winter Track: Southold 4×200 relay team sets record

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high of 42 degrees. A 90 percent chance of rain is in the forecast after 10 p.m. with a low tonight of 37, according to the National Weather Service.

