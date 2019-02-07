Daily Update: Speed limit change, Walmart controversy, new restaurant coming

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award winning care, when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Feb. 7:

NEWS

Department of Transportation approves lower speed limit on Front and Main

Riverhead Walmart reverses policy on locked items after community backlash

Developer proposes to build 35 luxury apartments in Riverhead

‘Higher-end’ seafood restaurant to replace Deep Water Bar & Grille in Greenport

A note from the publisher about newsstand, subscription increases

SPORTS

Boys Basketball: Mattituck shows senior appreciation

WEATHER

Following a period of rain overnight, expect cloudy skies Thursday with a high near 45 degrees. There could be some more rain again overnight when the low will dip to 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

