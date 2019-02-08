Daily Update: Executive session flap, offshore drilling ban, restaurant news

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award winning care, when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Feb. 8:

NEWS

Town Board members at odds over executive session

State legislature passes bill banning offshore drilling

History of North Fork slavery largely ignored until recently, historians say

Town of Riverhead reconsiders plans for solar farm at Calverton landfill

At ‘Stories from Suffolk’ forum, experts outline plan to reduce opioid deaths

OPINION

Column: How did Bill Boken get away with murder?

SPORTS

Girls Basketball: Tuckers fail in bid for league title

WEATHER

There’s a chance for showers into the afternoon with a high near 53 today. It should be cloudy most of the day with a chance for sunshine in the late afternoon. The low tonight will be 23 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect mostly sunshine and highs in the mid-30s over the weekend.

