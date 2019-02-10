Frank J. Zambriski of Riverhead died at home Thursday, Feb. 7. He was 79.

Visitors will be received Sunday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m., at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Elks Lodge Services will take place at 6:15 p.m., followed by Riverhead Fire Department services at 6:30 p.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Feb. 11, at 9:30 a.m., at Saint Isidore R. C. Church in Riverhead. Interment with U.S. Army honors will follow at Saint Isidore’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care.

Comments

comments