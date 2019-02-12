Daily Update: Snow and rain today, Riverhead GOP picks slate, basketball championship tonight

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by is brought to you by Lucas Ford:

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Feb. 12:

WEATHER

A period of snow later this morning will be followed by freezing rain, sleet and heavy winds this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect between one and three inches of snow to fall on the North Fork mostly between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a high near 36 degrees and wind chills that will make it feel much colder. Winds will blow as high as 25 miles per hour this afternoon.

The rain is not expected to subside until after midnight, but temperatures will likely climb back into the mid-40s on Wednesday.

NEWS

Riverhead GOP picks its slate for November’s town election

Chef behind Jennie’s at Drossos takes over Salamander’s in Greenport

The Work We Do: Steve Amaral, North Fork Chocolate Company

SPORTS

Boys Basketball: Southold wins thriller to advance into county finals

Track and Field: Russell’s best shot put brings her fourth

