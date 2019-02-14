Daily Update: Funeral services set, live chat today, Porters win title

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Lucas Ford:

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Feb. 14:

LIVE TODAY

Fans of the Suffolk Times documentary series Gone, examining the 1966 disappearance of Cutchogue’s Louise Pietrewicz, will have their chance to ask questions about the project at noon today when Times Review Media Group executive editor Steve Wick joins me for a live chat on Facebook.

We’ll be discussing the 18-month project, fielding questions from followers and also taking suggestions on future investigations readers would like to see our newspapers pursue.

That’s at noon today on The Suffolk Times Facebook page.

NEWS

Friends: Det. Brian Simonsen faced every situation with a smile

Sea Tow pushes for Coast Guard change on 911 calls

Free tax-prep services offered to those making less $55K in 2018

SPORTS

Boys Basketball: Anderson drops 50; Porters champs

WEATHER

It should be sunny today with a high near 40 degrees and wind chill values between 20 and 30 as wind gusts reach as high as 30 mph. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

