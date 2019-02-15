Mini golf course planned for Indian Island Country Club

A miniature golf course is in the works at the Suffolk County Indian Island Country Club in Riverhead, according to County Legislator Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue).

He said the operator of the golf course, Third Rock Management, has a 10-year contract with the county, with an option for two five-year extensions.

While reviewing the extension, it was discovered that there is a requirement in the contract with Suffolk County, which owns the property, requiring the construction of a mini golf facility at the park, Mr. Krupski said.

“It will be located west of the clubhouse, toward the parking lot in an area that used to have a building and gas pumps, which were removed,” he said. “It’s probably a great location for it.”

Mr. Krupski said the project is in its early stages and it would need approvals from Riverhead Town and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

Officials from the County Parks and Recreation Department and from Third Rock Management could not immediately be reached for comment.

[email protected]

Photo caption: The site of the planned mini golf course at Indian Island park. (Tim Gannon photo)

Comments

comments